Killeen police investigating shooting at Conder Park

KILLEEN, Texas — Detectives with the Killeen Police Department Violent Crimes Unit are investigating a shooting at Conder Park.

Officers dispatched at around 6:40 p.m. on Thursday to the park, located at 810 Conder St., in reference to a shooting victim. Upon their arrival, officers noted all parties involved were no longer on the crime scene.

Officers then received another call regarding a gunshot victim. According to police, all parties fled the scene after the shooting at Conder Park. The female victim's vehicle was then involved in a traffic accident, near Ft. Hood St. and Veterans Memorial Blvd., where she was found with a gunshot wound to her shoulder.

The victim was transported by ambulance to the Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple where she was treated and released.

Witnesses of the shooting said an altercation occurred at the park before shots were fired.

The police department’s violent crimes unit is actively investigating this case and will provide updates.

Detectives are asking that anyone who may have any information related to this case contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-8477.