Killeen police investigating pedestrian crash that left one dead

KILLEEN, TX — Police in Killeen are investigating a pedestrian crash that left one person dead Thursday night.

At approximately 10 pm on Thursday, officers were dispatched to the 3500 block of East Rancier Ave in reference to a crash involving a pickup truck and a pedestrian.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located a female lying in the roadway. Officers performed life-saving measures until paramedics arrived.

Preliminary investigation revealed a white Chevy Silverado collided with the pedestrian while traveling westbound in the outside lane.

The pedestrian was transported to Carl R. Darnall Medical Center and later succumbed to her injuries.

She was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson at 11:17 p.m.

The name of the pedestrian had not been released pending notification of next of kin.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, no other information was made available.

