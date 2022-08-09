Killeen police investigating missing person report for 20-year-old woman

Killeen police are investigating after an individual walked into headquarters to file a missing person report for a 20-year-old woman on Monday.

Police said it was reported that Kayla Kelly was last seen on Tuesday, August 2.

Officers were told by the reporting person that she had "packed two bags, believed to contain clothing, and then walked away from the residence located in the 1700 block of Sherman Drive."

"We cannot confirm is she is safe or not, however, the case is being followed up on by the Criminal Investigations Division," said Killeen police.