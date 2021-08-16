Killeen police investigating hit-and-run pedestrian fatality

The Killeen Police Department is investigating a pedestrian fatality from Sunday, Aug. 15.

Officers dispatched to the 4200 block of East Veterans Memorial Blvd. at 12:20 a.m. to a crash that left one pedestrian dead at the scene.

According to Killeen police, the investigation revealed that 37-year old Yolanda Monique Butler was walking westbound in the center turn lane when an unknown vehicle driving in the inside lane struck her. The driver then failed to stop and render aid to the victim, continuing to travel westbound.

Butler succumbed to her injuries and Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson pronounced her deceased at the scene at 3:49 a.m.

Killeen police are asking anyone with information about this crash to contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-8477 or online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com .

Texas saw an alarming rise in pedestrian and bicyclist fatalities in 2020 and over the last five years, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.