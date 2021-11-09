Watch
Killeen police investigating fatal stabbing of 47-year-old man, shooting of another

(Source: KXXV)
Posted at 4:08 PM, Nov 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-09 17:18:44-05

Killeen police are investigating the stabbing and death of a 47-year-old man on Tuesday.

Officers dispatched at around 2:11 p.m. to the 400 block of Sladecek Drive. Police said a second 18-year-old man was also located suffering from a gunshot wound.

"Upon the officer’s arrival, they located one male suffering from a stab wound and was pronounced deceased at 2:53 p.m. by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke at the scene," said Killeen police in a press release.

The 18-year-old was transported to the Carl R. Darnall Medical Center in critical condition.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident, no other information is available at this time.

This story is developing and will continue to be updated.

