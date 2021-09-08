Killeen police investigating fatal shooting of 19-year-old woman on Stardust Drive

KILLEEN, Texas — Police in Killeen are investigating the death of a 19-year-old woman, the twelfth murder for the city.

The incident occurred in the 1800 block of Stardust Drive on Tuesday, Sept. 7 at approximately 11:25 P.M.

When officers arrived on the scene they located a white sedan in the road with a female driver suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was immediately airlifted to Baylor Scott & White in critical condition.

The victim succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased on Wednesday, Sept. 8 at 2:20 A.M. by Justice of the Peace Keith Reed.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

If you have any information about this shooting, contact Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online.

You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous.

The investigation is still ongoing and no other information was made available.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST CENTRAL TEXAS STORIES!

