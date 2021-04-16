Killeen Police investigating early morning fatal crash on IH-14

KILLEEN, TX — A Friday early morning crash has left an 18-year-old driver dead in Killeen.

At approximately 3:58 am on Friday, April 16, 2021, officers were dispatched to westbound IH-14 in Killeen in reference to a call about a major crash.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located a white sedan on its roof and on fire.

Preliminary investigation revealed the driver was distracted by her cell phone near mile marker 285 when the driver left the roadway while sliding sideways.

The wheels of the vehicle began to dig into the wet ground which eventually caused the vehicle to roll onto the driver's side and struck the "Welcome to Killeen" sign.

The driver succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke at 5:26 am.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing and no other information will be released.