Killeen police investigating crash, pedestrian fatality on I-14

Killeen police are investigating a crash on Interstate 14 that killed 34-year-old Christopher Nash on Sunday.

Officers dispatched around 8 p.m. to I-14, between mile markers 284 and 285, in reference to the crash and found Nash lying in the roadway.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Nash was attempting to cross the eastbound lanes headed southbound when he was struck by a sedan, coming to a rest in the middle lane.

The female driver was transported to Seton Medical Center Harker Heights with minor injuries.

At 10:05 p.m. Nash was pronounced deceased at the scene by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson.

This investigation is ongoing and no other information will be released at this time.