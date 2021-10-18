Nightclub Shooting: Killeen police investigating 21-year-old's death

KILLEEN, Texas — Police in Killeen are investigating the death of a 21-year-old man over the weekend.

Officers were dispatched to Club Legends on Oct. 16 around 2:45 a.m. in reference to a shooting victim.

When officers arrived they located several victims suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot.

First aid was administered to the victims until paramedics arrived.

Two men and one woman was transported to Baylor Scott and White Memorial Hospital and a third man was transported to Carl R. Darnall Medical Center.

One of the men, Darian Nelson Barlow, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 5:17 a.m. by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke.

This marks the 14th murder for the city of Killeen in 2021 and the second at this location.

Officers responded to at least 111 reported calls for service to this address including 15 disturbances, 11 shots fired, 2 fights, 2 aggravated assaults and 2 homicides.

Ten people have either been shot, stabbed, assaulted or killed.

“Given the amount in reported violence in this particular location, we as the community, cannot allow this activity to go unchecked. The Killeen Police Department will use all the tools at its disposal to ensure the safety of our citizens,” stated Police Chief Charles Kimble.

If anyone has any information or has any photo or video about this shooting, please contact Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online.

You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous.

The investigation is ongoing and no other information is available.