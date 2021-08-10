Killeen police investigating assault that left one man dead

KILLEEN, TX — Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division are investigating a death that happened in Killeen on Monday evening.

On Monday, August 9, 2021, detectives responded to Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights in regards to a male victim who succumbed to his injuries from an assault that occurred in the 4300 block of Shawn Drive in Killeen.

Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson pronounced the 40-year-old male victim deceased and ordered an autopsy to be performed.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST CENTRAL TEXAS STORIES!

