Killeen police investigating after man shot at apartment complex

Killeen police are investigating a shooting involving one male victim at an apartment complex this afternoon.

Police received a report of shots fired around 1:40 p.m. on Monday at the Archstone Apartments in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue. One man is reported to be suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was immediately transported to the Carl R. Darnall Medical Center in an unknown condition.

Officers and detectives are still on the scene as the investigation remains active. There is no other information available at this time.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.