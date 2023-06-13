Killeen police investigating a criminal homicide, no arrests made yet

KILLEEN, Texas — No arrests have been made regarding a criminal homicide investigation that occurred on Friday, June 9 in Killeen.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of East Bryce Avenue at around 11:30 a.m. in reference to a shooting victim.

Officers and EMS arrived on the scene and began performing live-saving measures on a 30-year-old male who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White, and died days later at around 4 p.m. on Monday, June 12.

The victim's name has been withheld per the family's request.

This is the sixth murder for the city of Killeen this year.

This investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time.

The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this incident, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online here.

You can also download the P3Tips App for iOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.