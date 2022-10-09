Killeen police investigating 16th homicide after teen fatally shot

KILLEEN, Texas — A teenager has become the 16th homicide victim over the weekend in Killeen, police said.

Around 6:10 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Evergreen Drive on reports of a shooting victim, according to the Killeen Police Department.

Upon arrival, Killeen police said a 14-year-old male was located suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Despite EMS arriving and performing life-saving measures, police said the victim succumbed to his injuries.

At 7:15 a.m. that same morning, police said the victim was declared dead on the scene by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson.

Due to the victim being a minor, police said his name will not be released.

He is now the sixteen Murder in the city of Killeen for 2022, police said.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or by going online.