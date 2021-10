Killeen ISD police were investigating a threat at Rancier Middle School Tuesday afternoon.

Law enforcement increased their presence at the Killeen ISD campus, and parents were notified of the threat through the school's mass communication system.

Police said a threat of violence was reported to campus administration, but an investigation determined that the threat was unsubstantiated.

Students and staff were not deemed to be in any danger, according to Killeen ISD spokesperson Taina Maya.