Killeen police investigate hit-and-run after 13-year-old playing basketball struck

Killeen police are investigating a hit-and-run after a 13-year-old playing basketball was struck and taken to the hospital.

Police said around 5 p.m. on Tuesday officers were dispatched in reference to the crash. Officers arrived to find a 13-year-old child suffering from injuries after being

struck by a black vehicle.

"The preliminary investigation revealed that three children were playing basketball in the roadway in the 4800 block of John David Drive, when a black vehicle traveling westbound approached the area where they were playing," said police.

The driver struck one of the children and fled the area westbound on John David Drive, police said. The boy was transported to McLane Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver was in a black four-door sedan that is possibly a Kia, police said the driver is a black female in her 20s with long blonde dreadlock style hair and was wearing black clothing.