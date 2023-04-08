Killeen police investigate first murder of the year

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen police are investigating the murder of a 18-year-old man who was shot Saturday near the 800 block of Atlas Avenue.

Upon arrival at about 1:17 a.m., officers located the victim and started to perform lifesaving measures until paramedics arrived.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene at 2:13 a.m. — he is the first murder victim in Killeen this year.

The victim's identity is being withheld, and a suspect has not been arrested in this case.

The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this homicide, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com