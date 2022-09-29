Killeen Police holding Domestic Violence Awareness walk Saturday

Domestic Violence may not be a disease but it’s a problem which harms males, females, and even children. Left untreated, it can even be fatal.

It is a lesson the Killeen community tragically learned earlier this year when the city recorded 5 deaths in 8 days. All related to domestic violence, including the deaths of 11-year-old Makayla and her cousin 9-year-old Alyssa.

Even though six months since then, Killeen Police Department Crime Victims Liaison Kim Isett said she is still seeing a high number of domestic violence cases in our area.

“I have seen a spike since 2019. The numbers have been going up a little bit. I think Covid initially started that spike. However, I am still seeing a little spike from last year as well,” said Isett.

That is why Killeen Police along with several other community organizations are kicking off Domestic Violence Awareness Month, with a one-mile walk dedicated to honoring victims and survivors.

“Speaking up about it. Learning about it. Bring awareness about it. Having the resources to the able to do something about it is what this is about," said Isett.

The event will feature several resources and information booths to teach the community about signs of Domestic violence and what they can do if it happens. It is also a way to connect victims with resources.

“They see all these people out there. They’re victims or they’re survivors or they’re there to get those resources to provide to family members in the future. They feel safe,” said Isett.

It is a way to let victims and survivors know they're not alone. The event will be held this weekend, October 1 p.m. at Lions Club Park in Killeen from 11 to 2 p.m.

The Killeen Police Department is asking everyone to wear purple to support the victims and survivors.