Killeen police: Drive-by shooting leaves 2 teens hospitalized

KILLEEN, Texas — Two teenage boys are hospitalized after an overnight drive-by shooting in Killeen, police said.

The incident occurred at 11:28 p.m. on Jan. 6 in the 2900 block of Zephry Road, according to the Killeen Police Department.

The teenage victims were both found with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The 13-year-old victim was transported to McLane Children's Hospital and the 15-year-old victim was transported to Baylor Scott & White.

Upon investigation, officers learned both victims were inside the residence when an unknown suspect began firing towards their window.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Killeen PD at (254) 501-8800 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526T-TIPS (8477).