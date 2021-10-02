Killeen Police Department to host 1st annual community walk against domestic violence

On average, 20 people are physically abused by intimate partners every minute, according to the National Child Traumatic Stress Network.

The pandemic has increased the national rate of domestic violence by nearly 10 percent, and it's still expected to increase, according to the National Commission on COVID-19 and Criminal Justice. With these statics in mind, the Killeen Police Department is doing its part to raise awareness.

KPD is honoring the start of national domestic violence awareness month by hosting its first community walk against domestic violence. It's an ongoing issue that has been a growing problem right here in our backyard.

Kimberly Isett, crime victim liaison with the Killeen Police Department said, "It's time that as a community, you know, we work together because this is a big community issue, it's not just an issue for the victims, it affects everyone."

Isett says she has seen the increase first had and said it is partially due to the isolation related to COVID-19.

"I've been here, we've seen an increase in domestic violence, apparently, because of COVID. So a lot of times victims are kind of silenced. You know, they, they don't want to say anything," Isett said. "Either they're embarrassed or maybe they don't have the resources to get out of the situation. And our community, like the families and friends of those victims, sometimes they see something, they don't say anything."

This increase kick-started the walk, Isett said it was Chief Kimble's idea. She's just happy to see it all come to life

"Hearing from the victims, they're ready for this, they're, they're really interested in this event. So, it's going to be good rain or shine," Isett said. "We have a lot of agencies, a lot of community partners are going to be there to spread this message that 'hey ... there's resources here in Killeen, and we're here to help you get out of this situation.'"

The free event is at Lions Club Park in Killeen from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, rain or shine. Folks are encouraged to participate in the 1-mile educational walk and wear purple to show their support.