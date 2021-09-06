Killeen Police Department: Suspect wanted in fatal shooting Sunday night

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a shooting that left one man dead, another injured.

Today, KPD officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Liberty 6 Motel located at 529 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.

Upon arrival, KPD officers located two males suffering from a gunshot wound.

One male, 32, was conscious and transported to Baylor Scott & White in Temple and is stable.

Another male victim was found lying unconscious on the ground. Having succumbed to his injuries, he was pronounced deceased at 8:52 p.m. by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke at the scene.

Justice Cooke has since ordered an autopsy to be performed on the deceased victim at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

The name of the victim has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.

This is the tenth murder investigation in the City of Killeen for 2021.

KPD is asking anyone who may have seen anything, has any videos or any information about this shooting, to contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477).

They are also reminding the public they can download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android to give an anonymous tip.

All information is confidential and anonymous.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST CENTRAL TEXAS STORIES!

