Killeen Police conducting death investigation after finding body in backyard residence

KILLEEN, TX — Killeen Police officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Adams Avenue on Monday, May 31, 2021, in reference to a suspicious circumstance call.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located a deceased body in the backyard of the residence.

Officers were not able to find any identification and the body was sent to Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

According to police, the identity is pending the results from the medical examiner.

If anyone has information about this incident, contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online.

You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST CENTRAL TEXAS STORIES!

