Killeen police clarify, decline invitation to meeting on decriminalization of marijuana

Killeen Police Department
Posted at 6:47 PM, Jan 04, 2022
The Killeen Police Department released a statement clarifying information on a news article posted by the Killeen Daily Herald on Friday.

The new article, according to Killeen police, was about a local committee wanting to decriminalize marijuana in the City of Killeen.

"The news article stated that Ms. Shirley Fleming, one of the committee organizers, invited Police Chief Charles Kimble to attend this meeting, however, it did not state that Chief Kimble declined the invitation," said Killeen police in the statement.

Kimble declined the invitation on several occasions, said Killeen police. Additionally, no member of the police department will attend the meeting.

"We want the community to know that department does not support to decriminalize marijuana and we will continue to follow the statute, Texas Health and Safety Code 481.121 – Possession of Marijuana, which is the Texas State Law," said Killeen spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez.

