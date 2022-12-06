Watch Now
Killeen police chief to retire after 31 years in law enforcement

Kimble's official retirement date is set for January 27, 2023.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
(City of Killeen)
Posted at 12:34 PM, Dec 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-06 13:34:15-05

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen's Police Chief has officially submitted his intent to retire next year.

In a letter addressed to the city manager, Killeen Police Chief Charles F. Kimble said that after 31 years in law enforcement he is ready to retire.

Serving as the Killeen police chief for 5 years, Kimble said the experience had been some of his "most rewarding years."

"The officers, staff, explorers, and volunteers of the Killeen Police Department are some of the best professionals in the business," Kimble said.

"My family has called Killeen home for the past five years and we have developed long-lasting friendships,

"We thank each of you for welcoming us to this wonderful military, family-friendly community."

Kimble's official retirement date is set for January 27, 2023.

"I look forward to working with you and the Police Department to transition to the next leader of this great organization," Kimble said in closing.

