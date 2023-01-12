Killeen police chief retires after 31 years of law enforcement service

KILLEEN, Texas — After five years of service with the City of Killeen and 31 total in law enforcement, Chief Charles Kimble is retiring from the Killeen Police Department.

A ceremony was held for Kimble on Thursday at the Killeen Civic Center.

There was a big turnout, with other law enforcement officers and members of the community turning out to wish Kimble the best on his last day as police chief.

Kimble left his final remarks at his retirement ceremony.

He reflected on good and challenging times, saying the community needs to work together to combat crime in the city.

“We need to work together," Kimble said. "If we’re gonna affect crime in the future, we need to touch those who will become potential victims of crime, touch those who are involved in crime in the community, so they can move away from crime.”

The new chief of police for the Killeen Police Department has yet to be determined.

We’ll keep you updated on the police departments progress in filling that spot and their plan to address high crime in the City of Killeen going forward.