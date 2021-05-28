Killeen Police asking for public's help searching for missing man

KILLEEN, TX — Killeen Police are asking for help from the public in locating 67-year-old Hudson Tai.

Tai was last seen leaving his residence in Killeen on May 25, 2021, at approximately 9 pm and was reported missing the next day on May 26, 2021.

Tai was then seen in the 600 block of Adams Avenue around 2p-3p on May 26, 2021.

Tai is approximately 5'8", 165 lbs with salt and pepper hair and brown eyes.

Police say Tai was last seen wearing a navy blue/light blue striped polo shirt with blue jeans and black slides.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Hudson Tai, they are asked to contact the Killeen Police Department at (254) 501-8800.

