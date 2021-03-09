Killeen Police asking for help identifying two individuals who stole $7,000 worth of property

KILLEEN, TX — On February 28, 2021, Killeen Police were dispatched to a residence located in the 700 block of Trimmier Rd in reference to a burglary of a habitation.

Two unknown suspects, pictured below, forced their way into the residence and stole property valued at approximately $7,000.

Bell County Crime Stoppers

Detectives with Killeen Police are asking anyone who may have information about the burglary to contact Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-8477 or go online.

You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.