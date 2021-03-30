Killeen Police asking for help from the public in identifying suspect in Family Dollar burglary

KILLEEN, TX — Killeen Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in a burglary of a Family Dollar.

On March 16 at approximately 6:15 am, Killeen Police responded to a business alarm at Family Dollar located at 412 S. Fort Hood St.

When officers arrived on the scene they saw the front glass door broken. No property was reported stolen but the estimated damage to the door is approximately $2,000.

Surveillance footage was able to catch the suspect exiting the store.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have any information about this burglary, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or go online.

You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip.

All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward of up to $1,000 in cash