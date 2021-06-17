Killeen Police asking for help from public in connection to fraud investigation

KILLEEN, TX — Police in Killeen are asking for help from the public in connection to a fraud investigation.

On Sunday, June 13, the suspect entered the U-Haul Neighborhood Dealer located at 5101 Martin Luther King and presented a fake ID to rent a U-Haul truck.

The truck was recovered by U-Haul ownership and a zero-turn lawn mower was discovered in the rental.

Detectives with the General Crimes Units determined the mower was purchased with what they believe was a fake ID as well as a possible fake credit card.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this crime, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or go online.

You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip.

All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

