KILLEEN, TX — Killeen Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 23-year-old.

Dean Glovier was reported missing on March 1, 2021 by family members, according to detectives.

They last heard from him on or about February 14, 2021.

Anyone who may have information on Dean’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8800.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477).