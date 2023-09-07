Killeen police arrest murder suspect from Friday morning shooting

UPDATE (9/7, 6:15 p.m.)

Killeen detectives have identified and arrested the suspect in an early morning shooting from last Friday, with the help of the community and numerous crime stopper tips.

The deceased 22-year-old victim has also been identified as Valeria Favila.

According to authorities, the case was presented to the Bell County District Attorney's Office on Wednesday, and a criminal complaint was issued charging 32-year-old Angelica Sharice Lamar Higgins with murder.

An arrest warrant was issued for Lamar Higgins.

Authorities located Lamar Higgins at a residence in Harker Heights on Wednesday — she was apprehended and taken into custody without incident. She was transported to the Bell County Jail and arraigned, and her bond was set at $1 million.

Killeen police would like to thank the community for their assistance in this case.

This investigation is still ongoing and no further information will be released at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY

A 22-year-old woman died early Friday at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center after a shooting in the 800 block of Atlas Avenue.

The woman’s identity wasn’t immediately released, pending notification of next of kin.

Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson pronounced her dead at 3:57 a.m.

It’s the City of Killeen’s ninth murder of 2023.

Anyone with information about the murder should contact Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

25 News will provide additional details as they become available.