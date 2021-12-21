Killeen police arrest man for allegedly filming on public sidewalk, interfering with officer

Killeen police arrested a man for interfering with or obstructing an officer on Saturday, Dec. 18.

Police said they were conducting a traffic stop around 12:40 a.m. and subsequently arrested the driver for an outstanding warrant from Lawton, OK for discharging a firearm into a dwelling.

"Investigating Officers learned that there was a weapon inside the vehicle and were trying to determine if any other laws were being violated," said Killeen police.

Police said while they were conducting their investigation they were approached by a man who, "interjected himself into the investigation by engaging with other individuals in the vehicle, distracting the officers, and creating a safety hazard for all involved parties."

The suspect was arrested and charged for violating Sec. 16-107 (Interfering with or Obstructing an Officer) of the City of Killeen Code of Ordinances, according to police.

"The Killeen Police Department Code of Conduct requires our officers to preserve and protect the individual rights and freedoms of citizens," said police. "Due to the public interest in this incident, we will be conducting an investigation into the matter."