Killeen police: 8,700-gallon gasoline tanker rollover shuts down Rosewood Drive

KILLEEN, Texas — A vehicle rollover involving an 8,700-gallon gasoline tanker has shut down several lanes at Rosewood Drive, said police.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Rosewood Drive and Central Texas Expressway, according to the Killeen Police Department.

Authorities are currently on scene, motoring fumes and keeping the leak contained until the company's cleanup contractor arrives.

At this time, the following lanes are closed:

E. Central Texas Expressway Way and First Light Lane

W. Central Texas Expressway and Rosewood Drive

Northbound and southbound lanes on Rosewood Drive and Glenwood Drive

Southbound lane at Rosewood Drive and Martin Luther King (2410)

Interstate Highway 14 has since reopened, said Killeen police.

Commuters are being asked to avoid the area.

Authorities want to assure the public that while they may smell gasoline in the area, "there is no danger or threat to the community at this time."

An environmental contractor will also be on the scene for several days to continue monitoring the situation.

"We thank you for your patience," said Killeen police.