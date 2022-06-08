Killeen police: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized following shooting

KILLEEN, Texas — A man is dead and a woman hospitalized after a fatal shooting in Killeen, police said.

Around 4:56 a.m. this morning, officers were dispatched to the 4500 block of Donegal Bay on reports of a shooting victim, according to the Killeen Police Department.

Upon arrival, a female was discovered with an apparent gunshot wound.

She was immediately transported to Baylor Scott & White in critical condition, police said.

An unconscious male with an apparent gunshot wound was also discovered.

Paramedics on-site advised the male had no signs of life.

Detectives remain on scene.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.