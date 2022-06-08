Watch
HometownBell County

Actions

Killeen police: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized following shooting

Police
(Source: pixabay)
Police
Posted at 11:23 AM, Jun 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-08 12:23:50-04

KILLEEN, Texas — A man is dead and a woman hospitalized after a fatal shooting in Killeen, police said.

look

Around 4:56 a.m. this morning, officers were dispatched to the 4500 block of Donegal Bay on reports of a shooting victim, according to the Killeen Police Department.

Upon arrival, a female was discovered with an apparent gunshot wound.

She was immediately transported to Baylor Scott & White in critical condition, police said.

An unconscious male with an apparent gunshot wound was also discovered.

Paramedics on-site advised the male had no signs of life.

Detectives remain on scene.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019