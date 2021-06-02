Killeen PD to start Boys 2 Men Summer Camp

KILLEEN, TX — After several high-profile officer-involved shootings in Central Texas, many youths and even their parents have mixed feelings.

“It should be a death trap when you get pulled over by police. No one should be in fear of their life when you have interaction with police officers. The police have to continue to strive forward to regain that trust again,” said Killeen Resident Garett Galloway.

Some also believe this rift is impacting our youth.

“Maybe there will be more things for the kids to do and officers and people will step out without reaching out to these kids more,” Bell County Resident Gabriel Castro.

That’s why Boys 2 Men is coming to Killeen! No, not the singing group but a summer camp teaching kids to fish, shoot arrows and more.

“We’re going to be pairing the kids up with officers. Officers will teach them how to change a flat tire will be doing CPR first aid tourniquets,” said Detective Devin Hill with Killeen Police Department.

Officer Kyle Moore, who started the program alongside Detective Devin Hill, says they’re partnering with the Boys & Girls Club of Central Texas and KISD to connect with at-risk youth. To build relationships.

Moore was born and raised in Killeen and doesn’t want to see kids fall victim to a life in crime, it’s personal.

“I’ve never had an opportunity to do that when I was growing up and I would love the opportunity for kids to grow up just like I grew up to go out there and be exposed to something else,” said Officer Kyle Moore with Killeen Police Department.

Moore said they’ll also talk with kids about conflict resolution, academic success, being a good citizen and more.

“We want to show the other side. We want to show that we’re just people as well,” said more.

The three-day long camp is next month. KPD officials say they’re hoping to make it annual. They also need donations including snacks, water, money for fishing gear. They’re asking people to send donations to the Boys & Girls Club of Central Texas

