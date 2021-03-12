Killeen PD to increase traffic enforcement for Spring Break

KILLEEN, TX — The Killeen Police Department will be increasing traffic enforcement for Spring Break.

The department will utilize the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) grant to ensure traffic safety.

"Drivers should be aware of posted speed limits, recognize and abide by posted traffic control devices, wear your seatbelts, make sure your passengers and children are restrained and please be courteous to other traffic on the roadway," Killeen PD said in a press release.

Drivers should also remember to slow down and move over when they see law enforcement or tow trucks, as well as not drink and drive.

The increased enforcement will occur from March 15 through March 22.