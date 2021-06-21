Killeen PD seeking fugitive for false report of theft

The Killeen Police Department announced they are looking for 48-year-old fugitive Jamie Nickole Armour, for presenting a falsified report to a peace officer.

Armour provided false information to patrol officers when submitting a report of a theft that occurred on the 3200 block of Blackburn Drive.

The fugitive indicated that a person took her property without permission. However, after investigation authorities determined that the information given by Armour was false, with intent to benefit her in a civil case.

Armour is described as a black female that weighs 138 pounds, with brown hair color, brown eyes, and stands 4 feet and 11 inches in height.

The fine for providing a false statement in an investigation conducted by any law enforcement authority is punishable up to $2,000 and/or confinement in jail up to 180 days.

Detectives from the General Crimes Unit - Criminal Investigation Division are asking anyone with information contact Bell County Crime Stoppers online or at (254) 526-8477. Any tips are confidential and anonymous, with a possible $1,000 reward if your tip leads to an arrest.