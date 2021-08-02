Killeen PD searching for suspect in aggravated robbery of 7-Eleven

The Killeen Police Department is searching for the suspect in an aggravated robbery of a business.

According to KPD, officers responded to an aggravated robbery at 2:42 pm on Sunday, August 1.

The male suspect entered the 7-Eleven, located at 1000 S WS Young Drive, showed the cashier a handgun, and demanded money. The suspect then left the business on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. He was seen by a witness jumping into a white Chevrolet Cruz.

The man was wearing a black skull cap, black face mask, black long sleeve shirt, black gloves, gray sweat pants, and white Nike shoes. He was armed with a dark-colored semi-automatic handgun.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-8477 or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.