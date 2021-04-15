Killeen PD searching for person of interest believed to have info regarding 2015 homicide

KILLEEN, TX — The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a person of interest believed to have information regarding a 2015 homicide investigation.

Around 5 p.m. on November 9, 2015, officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Tucker Drive for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found 31-year-old Robert Byrd, Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Authorities believe Arsenio Joseph Griffin has information that may lead to an arrest.

Anyone with information on Griffin's whereabouts are asked to contact Sgt. Fischer at 254-501-8885 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477).

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK FOR THE LATEST CENTRAL TEXAS STORIES.