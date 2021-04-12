Watch
HometownBell County

Actions

Killeen PD searching for missing 55-year-old woman who suffers from dementia

items.[0].image.alt
KPD
Long Photo (7).png
Posted at 5:28 PM, Apr 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-12 18:30:00-04

KILLEEN, TX — The Killeen Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing 55-year-old woman who suffers from dementia.

Donna Marie Williamson left from her home in the 1200 block Hummingbird Rd. on 04-08-21 at about 9:30 pm, according to police.

She was last seen wearing a blue jacket, grey shirt and pink colored jeans.

Williamson suffers from dementia and may not remember her identity, police said.

If you know where she is or have seen her please call non-emergency dispatch at (254) 501-8800. (KPD 21-003475)

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education