Killeen PD searching for missing 55-year-old woman who suffers from dementia

KILLEEN, TX — The Killeen Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing 55-year-old woman who suffers from dementia.

Donna Marie Williamson left from her home in the 1200 block Hummingbird Rd. on 04-08-21 at about 9:30 pm, according to police.

She was last seen wearing a blue jacket, grey shirt and pink colored jeans.

Williamson suffers from dementia and may not remember her identity, police said.

If you know where she is or have seen her please call non-emergency dispatch at (254) 501-8800. (KPD 21-003475)