Killeen PD Officer in custody for injuring a 5-year old child

A Killeen Police Officer is in custody for injuring a 5-year old child during a domestic disturbance that occurred when they were off-duty.

This marks the second Killeen Police Officer who has been charged with a felony this month.

29-year-old Laura Smith was charged with the felony Friday, July 30, for Injury to a Child under 17.

According to KPD, police were notified of a domestic disturbance on Wednesday, July 28, that involved Smith, and investigation revealed that a 5-year old child was recklessly injured during the incident.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division, Special Victims Unit, presented the case to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office; Smith has been arraigned by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson with a bond set at $50,000.

“We hold the officers of the Killeen Police Department to the highest standards, both on and off duty, and this incident will be fully investigated to ensure accountability," said Chief Kimble. "The Criminal Investigation will be handled in accordance to Texas laws in coordination with the District Attorney’s Office. The Police Department has initiated an Internal Affairs investigation to follow the due process procedure set forth by Civil Service Rules.”

Smith has been with KPD since September 2018, according to the police department; she will be on paid administrative leave, following the local Civil Service Rules that outlines the due process procedures for allegations of misconduct, while an Internal Affairs investigation is completed.

No further information will be released regarding the investigation or incident.