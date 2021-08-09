Killeen PD investigating two pedestrian crashes on Saturday, one fatality

The Killeen Police Department is investigating two pedestrian crashes that occurred over the weekend, both on Saturday, August 7. One of the crashes resulted in a fatality.

At approximately 6 am, officers dispatched to I-14 in reference to a vehicle-pedestrian crash and found an unconscious male lying on the road. The man was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke at 6:44 am. Investigation revealed he was struck by a blue Ford F150, that was traveling westbound in the outside lane on I-14, as he tried to cross the highway.

There is no other information about the fatality available at this time; next of kin pending.

At approximately 9:25 pm, officers dispatched to another vehicle-pedestrian crash on the 500 block of West Central Texas Expressway. They found a man located on the roadway on the eastbound side. Investigation revealed that the man attempting to cross the street, from the eastside to the westside, and was struck after failing to yield the right of way to the moving vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle, with an unknown make and model, did not stop to render aid and fleed the scene traveling eastbound. The pedestrian in critical condition was transported to Baylor Scott and White.

Anyone with information about this crash can contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-8477 or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.