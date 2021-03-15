Menu

Watch
HometownBell County

Actions

Killeen PD asking for public's help in identifying burglary suspect

items.[0].image.alt
Bell County Crime Stoppers
Untitled design (70).png
Untitled design (69).png
Untitled design (71).png
Posted at 5:45 PM, Mar 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-15 18:45:17-04

KILLEEN, TX — The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who allegedly broke in to a home and stole property.

In mid-December 2020, the department received information about a burglary of a habitation that happened in the 600 block of North 20th Street.

Officers were told a man was caught on video arriving to the home in a maroon Chevy Tahoe. The suspect then allegedly broke in to the home and stole property.

The Killeen Police Department Seeks Your Help Identifying a Burglar.

Directors are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online.

All information is confidential and anonymous and you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education