Killeen PD asking for public's help in identifying burglary suspect

KILLEEN, TX — The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who allegedly broke in to a home and stole property.

In mid-December 2020, the department received information about a burglary of a habitation that happened in the 600 block of North 20th Street.

Officers were told a man was caught on video arriving to the home in a maroon Chevy Tahoe. The suspect then allegedly broke in to the home and stole property.

The Killeen Police Department Seeks Your Help Identifying a Burglar.

Directors are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online.

All information is confidential and anonymous and you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.