Killeen PD asking community to join National Night Out

The Killeen Police Department is asking the community to join National Night Out on Tuesday, Oct. 5.

The event is designed to spread crime and drug prevention awareness, and have communities connect with their local police departments to fight crime.

Killeen residents can participate from 6 pm to 9 pm, by locking their doors, turning on their lights, and spending the evening outside with their community and law enforcement officers. Residents can call or email to register their neighborhood for a visit from the local police department, fire department, and McGruff the Crime Dog.

They can also organize and host events such as block parties, cookouts, contests, and youth activities.

“The National Night Out program is an outstanding campaign to help build neighborhood unity and strengthen police-community partnerships," said Chief Charles Kimble. "On October 5th, we invite citizens of Killeen and neighborhoods nationwide to join forces with us to give crime and drugs a going away party. It’s also a chance to have a really good time!”

To register your neighborhood contact Ofelia Miramontez at (254) 501-8807 or by email at omiramontez@killeentexas.gov.