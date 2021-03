KILLEEN, TX — A Killeen nonprofit is providing veterans with rental assistance and supportive services for veterans who experienced a loss of income during the pandemic.

Families In Crisis is providing these services through its Supportive Services for Veteran Families Program (SSVF).

The program assists veterans who have experienced a loss of income due to COVID-19, along with veterans struggling to pay rent.

For information about eligibility and how to apply, call (254) 634-1184.