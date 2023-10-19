Killeen mother beats breast cancer and shares her journey

KILLEEN, Texas — Every year Benira Alquinson does a mammogram but in 2021, she received the news no one wants to hear.

“I honestly have been through so much and this was like the biggest boulder on my shoulder,” Benira said.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“Monday my nephrologist called—I just knew he called. He never calls me so when he called me personally, I knew I had breast cancer,” Benira said.

As a traveling CNA, Benira has seen the effects of the disease firsthand.

“The first thing I thought about was 'is it bad or am I going to die?’ I thought about my grand-kids, my family and how it would hurt them and affect them—everything,” Benira said.

Benira immediately scheduled her double mastectomy. Now, she looks back on how she fought hard against the disease.

“Bonita you can do this, you know you are strong, you can do this. You have been through the transplant when you lost both your kidneys. Then you have been through dialysis for 10 years. You have a transplant now,” said Benira. “You are still going you know you still work your butt off when you are not supposed to but you can do this.”

Dr. Stella Amaechi with Baylor Scott & White said yearly screenings and acting early like Benira could be the difference between life and death.

“If you’re able to do your annual screenings we can find the cancer in time and offer a cure compared to having an advanced disease where I might not have a cure,” said Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Dr. Stella Amechi.

With the support from doctors and a loving family, Benira is moving forward.

“My grandkids they are my world. Everyone knows they are my extreme world. They used to write me little cards telling me grandma you can get through it. You can beat cancer like that and motivate me. Those little things like that just motivate me, 'you can do this,'” Benira said.

After two years of surgeries, treatment and long hospital stays, Benira learned last week she was cancer free.

“It is an amazing feeling, it really is,” Benira said.

Congratulations to Benira all the other breast cancer survivors out there and those still fighting breast cancer. Do not give up and keep pushing.