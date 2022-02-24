Killeen mayoral candidate to become mayor before election

KILLEEN, TX — The City of Killeen is going to get a new mayor but through a twist, it will happen before the election.

According to Killeen’s charter, any member of the city council running for another position, such as a council member running for mayor, must step down no less than 40 days prior to the election.

Killeen’s current mayor Jose Segarra has reached his term limit and has now filed to run for a seat on the city council.

This means he will have to step down and the Mayor Pro-tem will then become mayor of Killeen and that creates a unique scenario.

”Our Mayor has decided to run for city council and our Mayor Pro tem, who is our District 2 representative, has filed to run for Mayor,” said Mellisa Brown, Killeen City Council member.

Mayor Segarra said he plans to step down sooner rather than later.

”It’s going to be sometime between now and 40-days prior. I’ve got to look at the schedule. I want to make sure that there is nothing I need to be a part of because everything is important,” said Segarra.

This will make mayoral candidate Debbie Nash-King mayor before the election, effectively making her the incumbent mayor running for election.

Incumbent mayors in Killeen do not have to step down prior to the election and that is something the council is now looking into.

”We are looking at the charter now and determining how this works. It would all depend on when any resignations happen,” said Brown

If Debbie Nash-King becomes mayor prior to the 40-day deadline she will not have to step down to run for mayor.

The time she spends as mayor prior to the election will count as a full term as mayor.