Killeen Mayor to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month with proclamation

Posted at 2:07 PM, Sep 19, 2022
KILLEEN, Texas — At 4 p.m. this Tuesday, Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King will honor Hispanic Heritage Month during a reception at City Hall.

The public event will take place in the City Hall at 101 North College Street.

This celebration is being done to help highlight and honor the history, culture and contributions of Hispanic and Latin Americans to the United States.

The Hispanic American Chamber of Commerce-Central Texas will be joined by the following organizations:

  • The Sociedad Cultural Hispano Americana
  • The League of United Latin American Citizens Council (LULAC)
  • Herencia
  • The Killeen-Fort Hood League of United Latin American Citizens Council (LULAC)

Mayor Nash-King is set to present an official proclamation.

