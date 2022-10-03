Killeen man killed while attempting to walk across FM 439: Texas DPS

BELTON, Texas — A Killeen man is dead after trying to walk across a roadway just 3 miles west of Belton, Texas DPS said.

Around 12:40 a.m. this Sunday, officers said they were dispatched to Farm-to-Market Road 439 on reports of a pedestrian versus vehicle fatality crash.

A 2012 Volkswagen Beetle - operated by a 22-year-old man from Belton, Texas - had been heading eastbound on FM 249, Texas DPS said.

Officials said Benjamin Charles Sanchez IV, 30, of Killeen, Texas, had also been walking westbound in the eastbound traffic lane.

While attempting to cross, officials report that the Volkswagen collided with Sanchez in the eastbound lane.

Sanchez was later pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Keith Reed.

His next of kin have since been notified.

"Texas law requires that all pedestrians shall yield the right-of-way to a vehicle on the highway if crossing a roadway," Sgt. Bryan Washko, Texas DPS said in a statement.

"Walking in the roadway is not only unlawful, but very dangerous."