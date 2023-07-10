Killeen man in jail after driving his car towards officers and two others

KILLEEN, Texas — A 23-year-old Killeen man is in jail after he assaulted another man with a vehicle at around 3 p.m. on Friday.

Killeen police were dispatched to the 1100 block of Williamson Avenue for a welfare check, and upon arrival the officers made contact with the victim and his mother, "who advised them that he had not heard from his 7-year-old son in seven days and believed the child was at this location," authorities said.

During the officers' investigation, Gabriel Ayala arrived at the residence in a Ford Expedition, then exited the vehicle.

Throughout the investigation, Ayala returned to his vehicle and left, but upon officers hearing the engine revving behind them, Ayala drove the Expedition through the grass towards them and the victim and a female citizen.

The vehicle missed the officers and the victim's mother as they jumped out of the way, but struck the victim, who was treated and released at the scene with no serious injuries, according to police.

The suspect drove off and officers initiated a short pursuit, which led officers back to the residence where a felony stop was conducted, and the suspect was taken into custody and transported to the Killeen City Jail — a female family member of the suspect was also arrested for misdemeanor charges.

After the case was presented to the Bell County District Attorney's Office on Saturday, three felony complaints were returned charging Gabriel Nicholas Ayala with evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, aggravated assault against a public servant, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Ayala's bond is set for $100,000 for each aggravated assauly and $20,000 for the evading charge.

This investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time.