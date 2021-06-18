Killeen looking to fund more than $160 million worth of repairs to fix roadways

KILLEEN, TX — City officials says more crews are hitting the road to make repairs on Trimmer, W.S. Young and other heavily damaged roads. Locals are noticing the effort but say there’s still more work to be done.

“Not much really at all, it’s kind of like patches here and there but it doesn’t really do it actually anything to improve the road,” said Killeen Resident Randy Monger.

“Some places a good neighborhood area all nice and pretty but around here they take the time,” said Killeen Resident Fredrick Anderson.

Locals Drivers are also pushing the city to find a more permanent solution.

“The city is definitely trying to make an actor to fix some of it but it’s definitely not gonna be enough for a long-term fix,” said Killeen Resident Victoria Chambers.

“Most places are just terrible they need some help. They need to bring in the National Guard to fix all these roads,” said Anderson.

While they’re not planning to call the National Guard, they are considering ways to fund a more permanent fix.

Officials say it will cost more than $160 million to make those larger repairs, including fixing the damage from the big freeze in February. During the council meeting this week city leaders discussed approving a $100 million bond to do just that.

“It will take some time, but I think it will be faster than what people expect,” said Killeen City Councilman Rick Williams.

The bond would have to be approved by the council and voted on by the citizens in the November election.

Advocates also say they can look into increasing the street maintenance fee.

“With the street maintenance for you get everybody paying, you get renters because I got to have water. If you were to even raise at five dollars that would put us close to about $5 million.”

Even though taxpayers may have to pay a hefty tab, most locals say in the long run it’s worth it.

